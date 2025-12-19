Help my website is too small

A jobs web site I belong to just emailed me, telling me that some of the links in my public profile on their site are “broken” and “thus have been removed”.

The evidence that these sites are broken? They are too small:

https://www.djangoproject.com/: response body too small (6220 bytes) https://www.cciw.co.uk/: response body too small (3033 bytes)

The first is the home page of the Django web framework, and is, unsurprisingly, implemented using Django (see the djangoproject.com source code). The second is one of my own projects, and also implemented using Django (source also available for anyone who cares).

Checking in webdev tools on these sites gives very similar numbers to the above for the over-the-wire size of the initial HTML (though I get slightly higher figures), so this wasn’t a blip caused by downtime, as far as I can see.

Apparently, if your HTML is less than 7k, that obviously can’t be a real website, let alone something as ridiculously small as 3k. Even with compression turned up all the way, it’s clearly impossible to return more than an error message with less than at least 4k, right?

So please can Django get it sorted and add some bloat to their home page, and to their framework, and can someone also send me tips on bloating my own sites, so that my profile links can be counted as real websites? Thanks!